Katherine Heigl to Star In New CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Our House’

Katherine Heigl has a new gig!

ET has confirmed that the actress is set to star in and executive produce CBS' comedy pilot Our House. Heigl, 40, will portray Bridget, a woman who "tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents."

The series will follow her as she moves back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, and tries to find a balance between everyone's wildly different parenting styles. Heigl will executive produce alongside writer Brendan O'Brien, Nick Stoller and Conor Welch. James Burrows will direct.

Malcom Barrett also co-stars as Bridget's husband, Shawn, a "kind-hearted and open-minded super dad." After the big move into his wife's house and working as a therapist out of their new home, he finds his patience fading fast.

Our House is a return to CBS for Heigl, who last starred in the 2017 CBS drama series, Doubt, which she filmed while pregnant. She last starred as Samantha Wheeler in the eighth season of Suits.

ET caught up with Heigl during a June set visit in Toronto, where she opened up about joining the cast and her "fierce" character.

"Samantha is really fierce," Heigl told ET's Keltie Knight. "I keep hashtagging her #girlwithgumption 'cause she is. She just doesn't take any sh*t and she is not intimidated or afraid of any of these guys, and she has this attitude of 'Well, if this doesn't work, something else will. I always come up with something that will work.' She doesn't let anything [get to] her and she's a little crafty. She's a little underhanded."



Reporting by Philiana Ng.

