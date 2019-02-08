"Always a bridesmaid, never a bride."

It's been 11 years since Katherine Heigl and her bridesmaids' dresses graced the big screen. Now, the 27 Dresses leading lady and her former co-stars, James Marsden, Malin Akerman and Edward Burns, have reunited for EW's special rom-com edition to give fans a blast from the past.

The actors, along with a slew of bridesmaids dresses, posed for a fun photo shoot and interview, where Heigl dished on the likelihood of a sequel.

"I want to do a sequel," Heigl says, adding that the film’s director, Anne Fletcher, has expressed interest in it as well. "Unfortunately we can't quite get the rights…I think it would be awesome to see what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did."

"I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids and she’s made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother," she continues. "But [Jane and Kevin] can’t get pregnant.”

While they still are working out the details, and obtaining the rights, fans were super excited to see the foursome all together again!

"Please lord let it be," one fan commented on the magazine's Instagram, while another wrote, "I love it! I've watched it like a 1000 times and would watch it 1000 more😍."

first my best friend’s wedding reunion and now 27 dresses, my childhood is thriving — the favourite (2018) warrior (@greysconfetti) February 8, 2019

The 27 Dresses cast is still 😍😍😍 https://t.co/1lOTfkivKq — Erin (@ENighti) February 8, 2019

EW also reunited the cast of My Best Friend's Wedding, which included Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Rupert Everett and Cameron Diaz.

They also got together Andie MacDowell, Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas from Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Reunions are all the rage right now, with Tori Spelling giving ET all the details on her recent hangout and plans for a Beverly Hills, 90210 revival.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz Share Stories From 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Set in Ultimate Reunion

Katherine Heigl Shares Heartfelt Message On 40th Birthday

Tori Spelling Dishes on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reunion Series (Exclusive)

Related Gallery