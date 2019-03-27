Katherine McNamara knows that Shadowhunters will live on after its series finale.

"It's bittersweet, but honestly I am so happy to be here to celebrate the last season of Shadowhunters, because it is truly, I believe, our best season yet," the actress told ET's Denny Directo at the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "The show has had so much time to really form its own world and the world has become a character in itself. So it makes the show so much richer and it's sitting in its own richness."

After three seasons, the cast and crew will be saying goodbye to the supernatural world that has touched so many people's lives.

"That is what is so wonderful about these supernatural shows, and why people flock to them, is because it allows people to look at their own issues and struggles in an objective way and through these characters that are going through inherently human things, even though, most of the time as is the case on Shadowhunters,none of them are actually human," McNamara said of her show's impact.

The show's success, McNamara says, is all thanks to the fans who will continue its "legacy of Shadowhunters."

"After going to so many Comic-Cons and talked to so many fans, it's truly incredible to hear all these stories," she expressed. "And the fact that I get to do what I love to do for a living and it affects someone in a positive way somewhere in the world, it's the best gift that I could have been given."

She also shared a special thank you to all the loyal fans, stating, "I have to say the biggest thank you and that you guys are the legacy of Shadowhunters. You will be the ones to continue on this love for the story and these characters with us, and that will never end. Just because there are no more new episodes of the show, that doesn't mean that this family, this beautiful, positive space for people to feel loved and accepted has to go away. That will continue to grow and exist and that is beautiful."

