Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump While on a Walk -- Pic

Katherine Schwarzenegger is baby bumpin'!

The 30-year-old mom-to-be was photographed with her growing belly on display as she walked her dog with her mom, Maria Shriver, in Los Angeles on Friday. For her sunny stroll, Schwarzenegger wore a loose beige striped jumpsuit with a baby blue zip-up jacket, black slides and sunglasses.

ET learned on Saturday that Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together. The news comes about 10 months after they tied the knot last June. While this will be the brunette beauty's first child, Pratt is already father to 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Backgrid

The two have yet to publicly share the news with their fans. However, a source tells ET that "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child."

"The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news they were extremely happy," the source says. "Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Meanwhile, the couple took to Instagram late last month to read Schwarzenegger's children's book, Maverick and Me, to benefit Save With Stories, Save the Children and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more on the pair, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Chris Pratt Hijacks Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baking Tutorial

Chris Pratt Reveals the Thing He Does That Most Annoys His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Dishes on Married Life to Katherine Schwarzenegger (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery