Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her real calling. Gifford spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about her new movie, The Way and its companion book, The God of the Way. While fans know her best for her co-hosting gigs on the Today show and on Live with Regis and Kathy -- a dream job for many -- it's her work with God that she says is her true dream job.

"So many people, when I left the show with Regis [Philbin], after 15 unbelievable years with him, 11 years with Hoda [Kotb], they all said, 'How could you leave your dream job? Twice at the height of its success?' and I go, 'You're just assuming that it was my dream job. They never were," Gifford explained. "My dream job is what I'm doing now. Right now, at the age of 69, as of yesterday."

She continued, "I dreamed it my whole life, and now I get to do it."

Gifford's new film, The Way, coming to theaters via Fathom Events, brings moving stories from the Bible to life by using contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration and touching visuals to merge the ancient with the modern.

In addition to Gifford, country star Jimmie Allen, BeBe Winans and more, lend their voices to the film, out September 1.

"There's nothing Jimmie cannot do," Gifford gushed. "I met him at the Today Show and there have been maybe four or five people through all the years with Regis and everything else, where I meet somebody, and instantly know, 'That -- that person's gonna change the world. That person's gonna rock the world, that person's got everything they're ever gonna need to be memorable for decades.' And Jimmie was one of 'em."

Her companion book, The God of the Way, tells some of those same stories found in the film, offering stories of key men and women from the Bible who changed the world and whose stories continue to offer life, hope, and direction for today. While she modernizes the tales, the big takeaway she wants young viewers and readers to know, is that God wants the same special life and gifts he's given to her for all his children.

"Here's the thing, it's not because I'm special," Gifford said about achieving her dreams. "God wants to do that for everybody who believes in him."

Every one of his children," she continued. "This cancel culture that's in the world today is the most evil thing I've ever heard of in my life. It's the antithesis of the way God sees his children and sees this world that he created for his glory, not ours."

"He loves everyone with an all-consuming love, and he would never cancel anybody, anybody -- that's not the nature of God," the former TV host maintained. "So, I want on my dying breathe, on my dying day, people claiming the fact that, 'Don't give up people. God loves you. He loves you."

Giffords movie, The Way and her companion book, The God of the Way are out Sept. 1.

RELATED CONTENT

Kathie Lee Gifford Sings to Newborn Grandson Frank During 1st Meeting

Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Named His Baby After His Late Father

Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandmother Late in Life (Exclusive)

Kathie Lee Gifford Says Regis Philbin Would Be 'Rejoicing' About Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery