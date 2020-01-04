Kathy Griffin is still celebrating her recent wedding to Randy Bick.

The comedian took to Instagram on Friday to share a beautiful flower arrangement that her "maid of honor" Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner gave her in honor of her nuptials. Griffin, 59, first shared a photo of herself and Kardashian that they took at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Griffin and Bick got married on New Year's Day, and had Lily Tomlin as their officiant.

"Shoutout to my 'maid of honor,' @kimkardashian! Thanks for keeping the secret. 😉," the Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story star captioned the post.

In the second pic, Griffin showed off her flowers and the sweet note Kardashian and Jenner wrote.

"I don’t want to use the term blackmail, but @krisjenner and @kimkardashian have to send me these flowers everyday for a year, for some reason..." she wrote alongside the post.

"Congratulations love birds. We love you!!!! So happy for you, sending lots of love!!!! Kris & Kim," the note read.

The comedian and her now-husband announced that they were engaged and getting married on New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" the couple declared.

Griffin used to live next to Kardashian and Kanye West, and has been friends with the family for many years. The red-headed comedian had previously said that Kardashian and Jenner supported and were there for her following her controversial Donald Trump photo in 2017.

"Something you should know is after the Trump photo, when 99% of my liberal anti-Trump Hollywood friends abandoned me, @KrisJenner and @KimKardashian were there for me," she tweeted in August 2018. "They didn't do it for retweets or attention or for their show, in fact me and my boyfriend were the only ones who knew."

"Kris has also helped me promote my current tour when others have declined to be associated with me. This isn't good for their business model.. But it's who they are..loyal. And don't forget, I make fun of them relentlessly in my act..they also have a sense of humor. So if you're going to object to me posting about them, please unfollow me...I don't abandon my friends," she wrote.

ET spoke with Griffin in September after the Emmys, where she stood up for Kardashian and her sister, Kendall Jenner, after they received some chuckles from the audience upon presenting Outstanding Competition Series.

"They were laughing at them," Griffin told ET. "Let me tell you what the Kardashians do -- because I used to live next door to Kim and Kanye [West]. ...What they do is they get laughed at and then they go home and they count their money -- and they print it. I think they have a printing machine."

"Honey, [that's]the last thing they care about," Griffin quipped.

