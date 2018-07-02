Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Twin in Floral Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes is kicking off a new week in style!

The 39-year-old actress attended the Dior runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, but before getting all glammed up to see the new designs from the fashion label's Autumn-Winter haute couture collection, the brunette beauty had her own fashion moment -- twinning with her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

Naturally, Holmes couldn't help herself from sharing the pic of them rocking matching floral print designs and chic ballet flats via Instagram. Mom in Dior, daughter in Bonpoint... and both equally fab while posing in front of the Louvre Museum.

🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

As for the actual runway show, Holmes switched into a more formal look, turning heads in a strapless Dior gown. She kept full focus on the dress, opting for minimal jewelry.

#diorfashion #paris A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:14am PDT

The Dawson's Creek star also shared a series of pics and videos from her fun-filled day of fashion to her feed.

:):):):) #diorfashion #paris A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

#diorfashion #paris 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

Suri has recently been attending a number of public events with her famous mom. Back in May, the mother-daughter duo stole the spotlight when they attended the opening night gala of the American Ballet in New York City.

Holmes wowed in a mint green Zac Posen gown with detailed floral embroidery, while Suri complemented her in a bold blue-and-pink, long-sleeve dress with gold ballet flats.

Hear more from their outing (and see the pics!) in the video below.

