Katie Holmes Shares Rare Selfie With Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is twinning with her daughter!

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share an adorable selfie with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, whom she shares with her ex, Tom Cruise.

In the black-and-white pic, the mother-daughter pair are all smiles as they leaned their heads together to pose for the camera.

Holmes has been getting in the holiday spirit as of late, sharing a pic of herself in a Santa hat and another of her decorated Christmas tree over the past few days.

In a November interview with Elle U.K., Holmes opened up about becoming a mom at age 27.

"I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," she said. "It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

Now that Suri's in her teenage years, Holmes shared that she's beginning to get concerned about bad influences for the teen.

"Doesn’t every parent?" Holmes said of parents worrying about their kids. "But, yes, of course I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying."

Watch the video below for more on Holmes.

