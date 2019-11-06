Katie Holmes stays healthy with her daughter!

The 40-year-old actress covers the December issue of Shape magazine and reveals that she and her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, work on their fitness together from time to time.

"I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter. Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege," she says, before describing their occasional workouts.

"Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day," she says. "We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame."

As for Holmes' exercise routine, the Dawson's Creek star says she makes sure to do a mix of workouts four times a week. "Variety is key, or I get bored," she says. "I like spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I'll take a dance class."

In addition to exercise, Holmes focuses on having "a balanced approach to food."

"I focus on putting nutritious things into my body, but I don't obsess over it. If I'm going out to dinner with friends, I enjoy a nice meal. If there's junk food, I have it and then just eat healthier the next day," she shares. "My favorite food is nachos. I love dessert too -- cakes, candy. And sometimes a good hot fudge sundae goes a long way."

Holmes' exercise and dietary plans are just part of her typical self-care routine, which also includes massages, journaling and volunteering.

"It's better for everybody if you're taking care of yourself. Those moments are really worth it," she says. "I like to get massages. I also have a favorite daily ritual: I take 20 minutes in the morning to write down a list of the things I'm grateful for and listen to calming music. It's kind of a meditation, and I give myself that time to just enjoy. It sets a good tone for my day."

"Volunteering is something I incorporate into my life," she adds. "I'm mindful of being part of my community, and I go to homeless shelters to help out."

All of those practices combine to make Holmes -- who's currently directing her second film -- happy and content in every aspect of her life.

"I enjoy life, and I love adventure," she says. "[My optimism is] the thing I like best about myself. I like to meet people and experience lots of things. I'm always up for new challenges."

