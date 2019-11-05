Katie Holmes Says She and Daughter Suri Cruise 'Grew Up Together'

Katie Holmes is opening up about her life with her daughter, Suri!

In a new interview with Elle U.K., the 40-year-old actress reveals that, after having Suri at age 27 -- the same year her marriage to Tom Cruise, who she divorced in 2012, began -- she and her daughter, now 13, took on the world together.

"I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," she says. "It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

Now that Suri's in her teenage years, Holmes shares that she's beginning to get concerned about bad influences for the teen.

"Doesn’t every parent?" Holmes says of parents worrying for their kids. "But, yes, of course I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying."

As Suri entered her teens, Holmes entered her 40s, something that, she says, did "not really" change her perspective on life.

"It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, 'I’m never going to be 40!' And then the day comes and it’s like, 'This is OK. I’m still doing everything I’ve always done,'" she explains. "I feel happy with where my career is and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition."

Holmes' happiness about both her private life with Suri and her professional life -- the latter of which began with the teen soap Dawson's Creek, which, she says, she feels "grateful" about and looks back on "in amazement" -- is something she nurtures and maintains by blocking out public perceptions and never, ever Googling herself.

"I feel like my time is better spent watching an old film, reading a great book, spending time with friends and family. That is somebody else’s version of me, and I can’t do anything about that," she says. "... I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is. I try to look nice when I leave the house. I’m very private and quiet, so it’s interesting that there’s that part of my life."

Additionally, Holmes sticks to a minimal use of social media, not using Instagram "that much and, if I do, it's usually just work geared."

"You can start to look at all these strangers and think you know them and there’s no way that can encapsulate a whole person. You’re just seeing a version of them and you always have to keep that in mind," she says of the drawbacks of social media. "It’s just a picture. You don’t know them. You don’t know their past."

