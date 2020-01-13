Katy Perry is celebrating her fiance!

Early Monday morning, the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to gush over her fiance, Orlando Bloom, in celebration of his 43rd birthday. Alongside pics of Bloom standing at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt -- a trip they took for the singer's birthday in November -- Perry wrote a sweet message to her beau.

"Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built... but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!" she wrote. "There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms... It’s his heart, so pure."

"I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom," she added. "Happiest 43rd year."

Bloom, who popped the question last Valentine's Day, certainly appreciated the love, commenting, "Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you."

The sweet message came shortly after Perry covered Vogue India and opened up about why her relationship with Bloom is different.

"Love is different from dating. You date in your 20s. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone," she said. "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do."

"It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando," Perry continued "It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse."

