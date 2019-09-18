Katy Perry has changed a lot since connecting with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The 34-year-old musician opens up on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how the British actor’s 8-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, has drastically changed her daily schedule.

“We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” she explains, seemingly referencing picking up Flynn from Kerr. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep.”

The vibrant singer goes on to note, “I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

As for Bloom, Perry gushes about how her man shows up for her and how they share affection.

“He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically,” she dishes. “I do not care to workout and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’”

She adds, “That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”

Now that Perry is on a kid’s schedule, will she be having kids of her own with Bloom? The actor recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, where he opened up about the possibility.

“We are shooting for that,” Bloom said of kids. “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

For more from Perry and Bloom, watch the clip below:

