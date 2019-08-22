Orlando Bloom is 100 percent confident in his relationship with his fiancee, Katy Perry.

The 42-year-old actor and the 34-year-old singer got engaged in February, after dating on and off since 2016. In a new interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, airing Aug. 25, Bloom dished on his proposal, which Perry previously revealed happened when her beau took her on a romantic helicopter ride on Valentine's Day.

"Part of that was just being able to do it without having anyone around," Bloom says with a smile about the over-the-top gesture. "It was like, where are you going to get to do this privately? Oh, that's a good idea! It was like, to be honest, she loves a theme -- as you see in everything that she does -- and she loves a big moment. I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments."

Bloom went on to describe why their relationship is so strong.

"The cool thing about what we're doing -- we're learning to do the small together," he shares. "We're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that's what it is, and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too."

The Lord of the Rings star and the "Small Talk" singer have both been married and divorced before -- Bloom to supermodel Miranda Kerr and Perry to comedian Russell Brand. Bloom stresses that he and Perry have no intention to go through that again.

"It's important to me that we are aligned," he says. "I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again, and I want to make sure that, like, you know what I mean? ... We're both fully aware of that. But she's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

In June, a source told ET that the couple had begun wedding planning and plan to tie the knot in the fall.

"They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different," the source said. "They want it to be modern and exciting. ... They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have a close friends-and-family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private."

ET spoke with Bloom on Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, where he and Perry weren't shy about showing plenty of PDA on the red carpet. Bloom later revealed to ET the sweet thing he and Perry love to do for one another.

"We have a blackboard and we write messages of love," he shared.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom Reveals the 'Secret' Sweet Thing He and Katy Perry Love to Do Together (Exclusive)

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Has 'Mad Respect' for Ariana Grande After She Secretly Paid for Their Meal

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Planning a Fall Wedding -- and Taylor Swift Could Be on the Guest List!

Related Gallery