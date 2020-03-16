With Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting ready to welcome their first child together and tie the knot in the future, many are wondering what role, if any, her fellow American Idol judges will play in their wedding.

ET's Lauren Zima recently sat down with the "Roar" songstress -- along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and Idol host Ryan Seacrest -- and she addressed the possibility of having her famous friends possibly croon at her nuptials.

"I have thought about it. I wish. I wish," Perry admitted.

"They’re very expensive," Seacrest chimed in.

"Yeah. That’s the whole budget, honestly," Perry said with a laugh. "Lionel, especially, is the whole budget."

"And with Ryan officiating? Yeah, it’s over," she jokingly added.

However, that doesn't mean they won't have some impact on the proceedings. According to Bryan, he's going to make sure the groom-to-be has one last fun hurrah.

"I’ll be out drinking with Orlando the night before," Bryan joked.

"My fiancé’s gonna come hungover and it's because of you," Perry added.

Perry -- who recently revealed that she and Bloom are expecting their first child together -- previously admitted that her co-stars might not actually be at the wedding at all. The trio sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month and when asked whether or not they would be there, things got kinda awkward.

"They have a lot of work to do while I'm out getting married again," said Perry -- who was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. "[And] it's gonna be a small wedding!"

Making light of the awkward situation, Bryan quipped, "Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints and this solidified [it]."

However, it seems that it'll still be some time before Perry and Bloom actually exchange vows. The lovebirds planned on getting married in Japan later this year, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, plans have changed.

A source told ET earlier this month that Perry and Bloom will be postponing their wedding until 2021.

The singer also recently cut her business trip to Australia short and flew home to be with Bloom amid the growing outbreak.

"Katy has left Australia to head home to see Orlando and rest," a source told ET last week. "This is Katy's first pregnancy and although she wants to still keep her work commitments, she knows now is a scary time and is taking her health and her child's health serious."

"Katy plans to scale back on work things where she can and, although she didn't want to cancel some work engagements in Australia, she knew it was the right thing to do," the source continued.

On Monday's American Idol -- which was the beginning of Hollywood Week and was taped before the coronavirus outbreak hit the US -- Perry talked about the importance of staying healthy during the difficult production schedule, which often left both contestants and the cast open to getting sick.

"I need some Vitamin C and some Counter Attack. Vitamin C. Please. My immune system is going down," Perry jokingly said during the episode. She explained, "People go down like flies to colds, to vocal problems, to stress, to pressure. And it is really a part of our jobs to look after ourselves."

To that extent, Perry revealed to her co-stars that she drinks various different supplements to keep herself strong, including grapeseed oil, celery juice and bone broth.

"Did you just poison me on national TV?" Bryan asked after taking a sip from one of Perry's various concoctions. "I feel like this happened in Game of Thrones or something. Am I Joffrey to you?"

My immune system is brought to you by Vitamin C, Counter Attack, oil of oregano, celery juice, and bone broth (not pictured: @BraggLiveFoods apple cider vinegar) #AmericanIdol#HollywoodWeek — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 17, 2020

Check out the video below to hear more about the expectant mom and American Idol star's big baby news.

American Idolairs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

