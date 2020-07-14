Shopping

Kay Jewelers Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Select Styles and Extra 20% Off Clearance

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kay jewelers sale
Courtesy of Kay Jewelers

The Kay Jewelers Big Summer Sale is bringing you major savings on all things shiny and sparkly.

From now through July 29, save up to 60% on select necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, watches and more. Through the same dates, the Kay Jewelers sale is also offering an extra 20% off clearance jewelry items when you use Kay Jewelers promo code 20CLEARANCE.

If you've been eyeing that pretty peridot pendant, gold bar necklace or want to send someone a hint for an engagement ring -- now's the time to head to the famous jeweler's website for fine jewelry for yourself or the perfect gift. 

Below, our favorite items on sale right now at Kay Jewelers. 

Bar Necklace 14K Rose Gold
Kay Jewelers
Bar Necklace 14K Rose Gold
Kay Jewelers
Bar Necklace 14K Rose Gold
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $599.99

This 14K rose gold bar necklace is perfect for layering with your existing collection.

Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-cut 10K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $899

If a proposal is in your future, pass along this link as a not-so-subtle hint.

White Lab-Created Sapphire Stud Earrings Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
White Lab-Created Sapphire Stud Earrings Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
White Lab-Created Sapphire Stud Earrings Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $69.99

Buy a pair of these sparklers for a friend's upcoming birthday (and maybe a pair for yourself as well).

Tanzanite Boxed Set Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
Tanzanite Boxed Set Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
Tanzanite Boxed Set Sterling Silver
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $199.99

A necklace and ring set so you don't have to decide between the two stunning pieces. 

Peridot Solitaire Necklace Sterling Silver 18"
Kay Jewelers
Peridot Solitaire Necklace Sterling Silver 18"
Kay Jewelers
Peridot Solitaire Necklace Sterling Silver 18"
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $79.99

Such a pretty shade of green -- and such a great price! 

Hoop Earrings 14K Yellow Gold 50mm
Kay Jewelers
Hoop Earrings 14K Yellow Gold 50mm
Kay Jewelers
Hoop Earrings 14K Yellow Gold 50mm
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $399.99

Everyday gold hoops with snap-lock backs to keep them in place.

Citizen Women's Watch Boxed Set Eco-Drive EW1907-78D
Kay Jewelers
Citizen Women's Watch Boxed Set Eco-Drive EW1907-78D
Kay Jewelers
Citizen Women's Watch Boxed Set Eco-Drive EW1907-78D
Kay Jewelers
REGULARLY $425

A stunning watch to help you keep track of the time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Missguided Sale: 60% Off Sitewide and an Extra 10% Off with Code

Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale: Up to 70% Off Totes, Sandals and More

Under $500 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings at the Amazon Summer Sale