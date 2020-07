The Kay Jewelers Big Summer Sale is bringing you major savings on all things shiny and sparkly.

From now through July 29, save up to 60% on select necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, watches and more. Through the same dates, the Kay Jewelers sale is also offering an extra 20% off clearance jewelry items when you use Kay Jewelers promo code 20CLEARANCE.

If you've been eyeing that pretty peridot pendant, gold bar necklace or want to send someone a hint for an engagement ring -- now's the time to head to the famous jeweler's website for fine jewelry for yourself or the perfect gift.

Below, our favorite items on sale right now at Kay Jewelers.

Bar Necklace 14K Rose Gold Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Bar Necklace 14K Rose Gold Kay Jewelers REGULARLY $599.99 $359.99 at Kay Jewelers

This 14K rose gold bar necklace is perfect for layering with your existing collection.

If a proposal is in your future, pass along this link as a not-so-subtle hint.

Buy a pair of these sparklers for a friend's upcoming birthday (and maybe a pair for yourself as well).

Tanzanite Boxed Set Sterling Silver Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Tanzanite Boxed Set Sterling Silver Kay Jewelers REGULARLY $199.99 $79.99 at Kay Jewelers

A necklace and ring set so you don't have to decide between the two stunning pieces.

Such a pretty shade of green -- and such a great price!

Everyday gold hoops with snap-lock backs to keep them in place.

A stunning watch to help you keep track of the time.

