Keanu Reeves Makes a Deal With Russian Gangsters in 'Siberia' Clip (Exclusive)

Before Keanu Reeves woos Winona Rider in their upcoming rom-com, and before he returns to shoot up the bad guys in a John Wick threequel, he'll star in a flick that seemingly combines the best of both: the romantic crime thriller, Siberia, in which he plays a diamond merchant caught in the crossfire between gangsters and the Russian government.

"If I can just draw on your patience," Lucas Hill (Reeves) pleads to Russian gangster Boris Volkov (played by Shameless' Pasha D. Lychnikoff) in this exclusive clip from the film. Hill's partner sold Volkov fake diamonds and now, it's Hill's responsibility to make it right.

"Patience," Volkov responds, "is live air in a sealed room. No matter how much you start with, eventually you'll run out."

Siberia, which is out in theaters and available digitally and On Demand on July 13, is directed by Matthew Ross from a script by Scott B. Smith (Oscar-nominated for A Simple Plan) and co-stars Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu and War for the Planet of the Apes' Aleks Paunovic.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"When a business deal in Russia goes south, a U.S. diamond merchant (Keanu Reeves) and his lover (Ana Ularu) are caught in a lethal crossfire between the buyer and federal intelligence service."

