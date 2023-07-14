Things are heating up outside and it's hard to believe that we're entering the second half of the summer already. Whether you're planning to escape to a lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, a cold drink is a must. With the rising temperatures, you need a cooler that actually keeps things cold throughout the day.

From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep you refreshed this summer. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to keep your drinks ice cold and your food fresh.

There are many cooler option, including compact soft coolers for impromptu picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's camping trip. Ahead, shop the best deals on coolers at Amazon for your beach parties, summer road trips, and anywhere the summer takes you.

Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Amazon Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans. $350 $250 Shop Now

Igloo Profile II Cooler Amazon Igloo Profile II Cooler Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles. $55 $33 Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout. $85 $71 Shop Now

