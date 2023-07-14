Keep Your Drinks Cold This Summer with The Best Cooler Deals on Amazon Right Now
Things are heating up outside and it's hard to believe that we're entering the second half of the summer already. Whether you're planning to escape to a lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, a cold drink is a must. With the rising temperatures, you need a cooler that actually keeps things cold throughout the day.
From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep you refreshed this summer. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to keep your drinks ice cold and your food fresh.
There are many cooler option, including compact soft coolers for impromptu picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's camping trip. Ahead, shop the best deals on coolers at Amazon for your beach parties, summer road trips, and anywhere the summer takes you.
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles.
With 12 self-absorbent ice packs, the Scothen ice chest backpack keeps your beverages and food at the perfect temperature throughout the day. There's a bottom compartment for cold, fresh contents and an upper compartment for warm, dry goods and lunch.
When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days.
With a 54-can and 4lb ice capacity, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for your all your beach needs.
The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to 16 cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.
This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout.
Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More
Best Anti-Chafe Shorts for Women for Comfortable Summer Days
Get Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear at Backcountry's 4th of July Sale
The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon
The Best Deals to Shop from REI’s 4th of July Sale
The Best Tabletop Lights & Camping Lanterns to Illuminate Your Summer
The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures
The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales to Shop for All Your Summer Plans
Score Huge Discounts on Patio Furniture at Wayfair's 4th of July Sale