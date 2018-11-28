Even after 12 years of marriage, Keith Urban can still make Nicole Kidman blush!

The longtime couple attended the Aria Awards in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, where Urban used his role as host of the show to playfully call out his wife a couple of times.

First, the 51-year-old musician took the stage to open the awards show and, after welcoming the crowd, Urban immediately spoke directly to his wife who was seated in the front row.

"Hi baby! She's right in the front row," Urban exclaimed to laughs from both the audience and Kidman.

The Aria Awards shared 51-year-old Kidman's reaction to the moment on Twitter where she has her head in her hands and looks slightly embarrassed. "'Oh hi baby!' When your husband opens the 2018 #ARIAS by embarrassing you..." they captioned the shot.

"Oh hi baby!". When your husband opens the 2018 #ARIAs by embarrassing you... pic.twitter.com/a9PM0hTHs1 — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) November 28, 2018

Later in the show, multiple outlets reported that Urban once again called out his better half when introducing Troye Sivan, Kidman's co-star in Boy Erased, who presented the Breakthrough Artist award to Ruel.

"Let’s say hello to our next presenter, this guy is a singer, two-time ARIA winner and an actor currently co-starring in a really beautiful film that I highly recommend you see called Boy Erased alongside an up-and-coming new actress called Nicole Kidman,” Urban quipped.

"I think good things are ahead for her," he added.

The sweet onstage moments come after Urban and Kidman, both from Australia, lovingly posed on the Aria Awards red carpet. Kidman wowed in shiny beige pants and an off-white, feather top, while Urban opted for a graphic T-shirt, dark jeans and blazer.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Don Arnold/WireImage

In addition to their red carpet cuddles, the pair also posed with Kidman's 20-year-old niece, Lucia Hawley, who looked stunning in a black midi dress and heels.

Don Arnold/WireImage

This isn't the first time the couple has had a sweet award show moment! Earlier this month at the CMA Awards, Urban thanked Kidman and their daughters -- Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7 -- during his acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year.

"Baby girl, I love you so much. I'm beyond shocked. Everyone at home, Faith and Munchkin, I love you. Thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all of what I do, same with you, baby girl, for making it worthwhile," a teary-eyed Urban gushed, as Kidman welled up in the audience.

Watch the video below for more of the country crooner's sweet speech:

RELATED CONTENT:

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Can't Stop Crying as He Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2018 CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman Lovingly Supports Keith Urban During His 2018 CMA Awards Performance

Nicole Kidman Says Neighbor Reese Witherspoon 'Teases' Her and Keith Urban for Being 'Lovebirds'

Related Gallery