Keith Urban just made a fan's day!

The 51-year-old country singer stopped by Good Morning America on Friday as part of their summer concert series, and brought some fans up to the stage with him.

After Shana Yeger wowed the crowed with a performance ahead Urban's turn on the stage, Urban brought Yeger and her friend Tani Goldenberg up to the stage to take a photo.

As soon as Goldenberg made it to the stage, she excitedly told Urban, "I tweeted you asking if you could marry me, which is so weird because I'm standing right here next to you."

"You just tweeted me asking if I would marry you?" Urban, who's married to Nicole Kidman, questioned, before adding, "Yeah, that could be complicated."

When you tweet @KeithUrban asking him to marry you and then ACTUALLY meet him!!https://t.co/z3MvcD1HSB#KeithUrbanOnGMApic.twitter.com/eYHVLGrYJ6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2019

Just before she was brought up stage, Goldenberg tweeted to Tom Kelly, the warm-up comedian for GMA, writing, "@TomKellyShow #keithurbanongma ask @KeithUrban if he’ll marry me? 😍😍😍😍"

Following the exchange, Goldenberg took to her Instagram Story to gush over the experience. "HOLY S**T WHAT IS MY LIFE AND WHY AM I ALWAYS VIOLENTLY MYSELF AND WHY DID I WEAR MY PAJAMA SHIRT," she wrote. "This is what happens when you go to a 4:30 AM concert."

While on GMA, Urban also performed his new track, "We Were," as well as his 2013 hit "Somewhere in My Car."

.@KeithUrban singing this morning is a true Friday MOOD! pic.twitter.com/wMNi8jDaR6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2019

Urban's GMA appearance came shortly after he wrapped his Graffiti U World Tour in March. Currently, Urban is back in the studio working on new music, though he played coy about what fans can expect from his next album.

"I don't know until it's done," he said on GMA. "I just get in there and start recording and it comes out as it comes out, so I never know myself."

.@KeithUrban talks about what to expect from his upcoming new music! #KeithUrbanOnGMApic.twitter.com/nddpm7bwRn — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 9, 2019

