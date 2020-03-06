Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters got their dad's love of music. Urban stopped by Thursday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and recalled his two girls' reaction to their very first concert. The 52-year-old country star and Kidman share Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

"We took them to see the KidzBop thing that's always around," Urban revealed of his daughters' first concert when they were five and three. "... We all went in, all four of us. It was at the Ryman Auditorium and we were in the balcony".

"Kidz Bop band comes out and they were rocking out all the cover songs," he continued. "At one point I looked over and our two girls are leaning over the balcony [headbanging], just going crazy. It was awesome."

While Sunday and Faith certainly enjoyed their first concert, Urban recalled having a bit more of a meaningful experience when he saw a live music for the first time. The moment came when Urban's dad took him and his older brother to see Johnny Cash, with the siblings clad in Western shirts and bolo ties.

"That kind of crowd when you're five years old, it's insane. I mean they were hammered beyond hammered. The whole audience, including my dad... This crowd was so noisy and intense and rowdy," Urban recalled. "... I just remember this roar, this crowd like I've never heard before, and then the lights went out and it got even louder."

"And then I just remember this guy walking out on stage with a guitar and a spotlight and then he talked and then this crowd just went to this quiet hush," he continued. "I was like, 'What is going on up there.' It was amazing."

Urban went on to lament the fact that he never got to meet Cash, saying, " I never met Johnny. I wish I had. I'd love to tell him that."

