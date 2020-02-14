News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate Valentine's Day at Dollywood

By Paige Gawley‍
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their love! In honor of Valentine's Day on Friday, 52-year-old Urban took to Instagram to share a shot with Kidman, with whom he tied the knot with in 2006.

The pair is adorable in the pic -- which was taken at Dolly Parton's amusement part, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee -- as they are cuddled up in the photo with their faces pressed together and sweet smiles on their faces.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥💋," Urban captioned the pic.

Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon, celebrated the couple in the comments section, writing, "💕Sweet hearts 💕"

The sweet post came less than a month after Kidman, 52, gushed over her husband's impact on her life.

"What makes me feel most comfortable and secure is being with Keith," she told Australia's Sunday Life. "Having a partner by your side, someone with whom you can talk, who loves you and who you love, balances everything."

"Before I met him, I was more scared," she continued. "Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have."

