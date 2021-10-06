Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, is opening up about his battle with stomach cancer. In a series of posts shared to Instagram over the last week, the photographer chronicled life since his stage 4 diagnosis, sharing that a doctor had given him 18 months to live.

The "Milkshake" singer's husband went on to reveal that his symptoms started one year ago with "the worst pain" in his stomach that he noticed shortly after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his family.

"Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it," Mora wrote. "It was a bit late. But just in time."

Mora shared that after a week of back and forth, he finally started getting answers as to what was going on, not long after he and the singer welcomed their daughter, in Sept. 2020. Kelis and her husband are already parents to 5-year-old son Shepherd, while she's also mom to 12-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way," he continued. "Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

After three specialists and an endoscopic biopsy, Mora was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma — stomach cancer stage 4. The 36-year-old father of two has been in treatment ever since and is now optimistic about his once dreadful diagnosis. He went on to share that he hopes his post encourages others facing a similar situation, to not give up hope.

"I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations," he wrote in a separate post. "I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through."

"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through," he continued. "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S**t can be over just like that!"

Mora also thanked friends and fans of he and the singer for their support in his continued battle, saying that while overwhelming, the outpouring of love and encouraging words he's received, is only making him "stronger."

"Dear friends, it has been incredibly overwhelming. Receiving all the love and words of encouragement. I am so grateful," he shared. "But overall, I think it's making me stronger. I have tried to respond to all the messages. If I have not, please forgive me. I have never had so many messages in my life. ♥️ to all. The story will continue."

