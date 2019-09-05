Kelly Clarkson is looking for some help giving her contestants a little "Motivation" during this coming season of The Voice.

The "Broken & Beautiful" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news that she would be turning to Normani to be her advisor during the upcoming episodes.

Using a purple basketball, Clarkson decided to announce the news by pulling off a dance move from Normani's "Motivation" music video in which the songstress bounces the ball high in the air, spins, bounces it back up on her knee, the uses her hips to send the ball flying into one of the other dancers.

It doesn't come quite so easily for Clarkson, who can hardly stop laughing as she unsuccessfully tries to replicate the impressive move and just can't get it.

"Man, that girl's talented!" Clarkson yelled. "I wanna know how many takes it took her!"

To be fair, in the "Motivation" video it's not all done in one take, but that doesn't keep Clarkson from trying until she finally got close enough to call it quits.

"Mine looked a little different, but that's fine," Clarkson said, giggling, before getting around to thanking Normani for working with her on the show. "She kills it, y'all! I cannot wait for you to see this season. She was so helpful, she's such a sweetie."

"Sorry I butchered your cool thing from your video," she added with a laugh.

And it isn't just The Voice that Clarkson is promoting with her own adorable sense of comedy and fun! The singer just released the first trailer for her upcoming daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show with a full music video in which she performs an amazing cover of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," and it's just so much fun.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Normani backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards, and she opened up about the amount of preparation and hard work that went into her epic performance.

"Oh my goodness, people don’t have any idea!" she explained. "It’s three minutes I’m up there on stage, but they don’t have the slightest idea of the hard work, blood, sweat, tears -- I literally have bruises on my knees [from] however many times I did that split."

This singer also admitted that it "really does take a village," and gave a special, appreciative shout-out to her choreographer, Sean Bankhead.

"[He] is incredible. He pushes me to the fullest of my capacity," she shared. "I swear that man thinks I can do anything and everything. I’m like, 'You really think that?' And he’s like, 'Because you can!'"

She also thanked her dancers, explaining, "They kept me energized on the stage. Kept me confident."

The new season of The Voice debuts Sept. 23 on NBC. Meanwhile, The Kelly Clarkson Show kicks off Sept 9. Check out the video below to hear more.

