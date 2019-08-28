Kelly Clarkson is recalling an extremely tough time earlier this year.

In May, the 37-year-old singer had her appendix removed just one day after hosting the 2019 Billboard Awards, suffering through a painful bout of appendicitis that entire week but still hosting the three-hour show and performing two different musical numbers. In a new interview, Clarkson reveals that just one week after her surgery, she was filming live shows for The Voice when a cyst burst on her ovary.

"Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of a sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong,'" she tells People.

"That was more painful than the appendicitis," she notes. "It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out! I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like 'What is happening?'"

Clarkson assures her fans that despite the health setbacks happening so close to one another in May, these days, she is feeling 100 percent.

"I'm great now,'" she says. "I'm totally great now."

The original American Idol champ is busier than ever these days, gearing up for her new talk show -- The Kelly Clarkson Show -- which premieres Sept. 9 on NBC. Clarkson recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the set on Instagram.

In April, Clarkson admitted to ET that she was getting nervous about hosting her own show, which NBC said was being syndicated and would reach 99 percent of the country.

"I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me," she said. "I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down! But no, I'm pretty stoked about it…. It's going to be fun and also it's very serious."

