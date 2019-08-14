Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a gleeful sneak peek at her new set.

The singer hopped on her phone and recorded a fun tour of The Kelly Clarkson Show stage, in a video that proves just how excited she is for people to see what she's been working on in the daytime talk show arena.

"We're about to come out on my stage, it's gonna be so fun!" a beaming Clarkson says as she walks through the wings of the studio and out onto her fancy new set. "Oh my god, I'm excited!"

After showing off the band's space on the side of the stage, Clarkson joked to her crew, "No one asked me to do this, I'm just excited… look how cool it is!"

She then panned the front-facing camera around to the rows of chairs where the audience will sit, and marveled, "Don’t you want to come here? Doesn't this feel like home?"

Finally, she pointed excitedly to the neon purple sign toward the back of the cozy talk show set that read "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I have a show!" she marveled with genuine glee. "They ran out of everyone else to ask, but it's fine… I hope I don't suck!"

The video was shared to the show's official Instagram account, which quoted Clarkson in the caption, asking, "'Don’t you want to come here?!'"

Today show host Hoda Kotb -- who's also a friend of Clarkson's -- quickly responded, "Ummmm yes." The show then replied, "@hodakotb We are saving you a seat and a 🍷!!"

There's less than one month until her new show kicks off, and ET has learned what fans can expect from the singer’s latest project, which will mostly be filmed three days a week with around 200 audience members in each taping.

A source told ET earlier this week that the 37-year-old American Idol alum will open each show with a song chosen by the audience. While no alcohol will be served, the vibe of the show will be "loose" and "relaxed," according to ET’s source, and guests will include a mix of celebrities and regular people.

In April, Clarkson admitted to ET that she was getting nervous about fronting her own show, which NBC said was being syndicated and would reach 99% of the country.

"I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me," she said. "I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down! But no, I'm pretty stoked about it…. It's going to be fun and also it's very serious."

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday, Sept. 9 on NBC.

