Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her sex life.

In a digital exclusive clip of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old singer sits down with Brynn Cartelli to ask each other burning questions. Cartelli, 16, won season season 14 of The Voice with Clarkson as her coach.

At one point during the Q&A session, the teen asks Clarkson what she does before bed each night and the "Broken and Beautiful" singer, who's married to Brandon Blackstock, is her candid self.

"Well, Brynn, I was single for many years so," Clarkson says with a laugh. "I have children, and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed -- that’s not a lie."

"That’s real," the mom of two adds. "And it's not weird. It's natural."

This isn't the first time Clarkson has gotten real about sex with her husband. In a 2017 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said she and Blackstock are "a lot more active than other couples."

"I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us," she told the magazine. "When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover."

"I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day," Clarkson continued. "The fact that I did, well… I was going to latch on and take advantage of that."

In a 2015 interview with the same magazine, Clarkson reiterated her and Blackstock's feelings about sex.

"I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex. That is never going to happen," she said at the time. "We put each other first. I call it the oxygen-mask mentality -- take care of yourself first!"

Watch the video below for more on Clarkson.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Kelly Clarkson Is Teaching Her Kids About Sexual Harassment (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kelly Clarkson Talks New Music & Why Now Was the Perfect Time for Her Las Vegas Residency (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She and John Legend 'Ruined Christmas' With Their 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Renewed Early for Second Season

Related Gallery