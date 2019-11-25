Kelly Clarkson might be the busiest woman in Hollywood!

As if it weren't enough that the powerhouse performer is a coach on The Voice and hosting her own talk show -- in addition, of course, to her chart-topping music career -- she's getting ready to kick off her own Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in April 2020.

"I'm not gonna be able to tour necessarily right now, 'cause of all the jobs and we have kids and school and stuff," Clarkson said of why she signed on to add the new show to her already-packed schedule. "It's 45-minute flights [from Los Angeles], so it made sense. I really still wanna do shows, and we're releasing music in early 2020, so it's somewhere to go to where fans can kind of come from all over. It's a good time."

"And I love the Wheel of Fortune slot machines," she added with a laugh. "That's where I'll be spending all my paychecks."

Clarkson and fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live show, where they all had plenty of praise for the "Piece by Piece" singer's new venture.

"I actually texted her, I was like, 'Are you out of your mind?'" joked Stefani, who is wrapping up her own Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl, in February. "I'm excited for her. It's really different from anything that I've ever done. It's just not the same as touring. It almost reminds me of what it would be like to be on Broadway or something. It's such an intimate crowd, with people coming from all over the world. It's just a different energy."

"You're gonna be good at Vegas," Shelton told Clarkson, agreeing with his lady love. "I've seen it now. I know what it is and you are going to destroy it... You're gonna be the new Wayne Newton."

The Kelly Clarkson Show was recently renewed early for a second season, and Clarkson shared her excitement with a message of thanks on social media.

"Thank you so much to all the fans for the support," she continues. "All the actors and artists that have been coming on the show. All the human-interest people that have been coming on, especially those stories. I think that's what we're all desperately needing," she said. "So, thank ya'll so much for being a part of this show. The show would be nothing without all the guests and the audience there and the vibe and everything, so we really appreciate it. We're working for ya'll and we're glad you're digging it. So, here we go season two!"

See more about Clarkson's residency in the video below!

Kelly Clarkson Adds Las Vegas Residency to Her VERY Busy Schedule Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She and John Legend 'Ruined Christmas' With Their 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Renewed Early for Second Season

Kelly Clarkson's Best 'Kellyoke' Talk Show Covers, Ranked

Related Gallery