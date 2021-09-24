Kelly Clarkson is giving the classic Christmas album a twist!

The singer is releasing her holiday LP, When Christmas Comes Around, next month, but there's one song in particular that might have a hidden message. With "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," Clarkson tells ET that she was inspired by being "in a different place after the last couple of years." She also shares how the album will make you feel all the feelings.

"I kind of thought I'd never make another Christmas album because I love Wrapped in Red so much," she says of her 2013 holiday LP (She also dropped My December in 2007). "And then I thought, you know what, I feel like I could use some cheer, some Christmas cheer, and maybe a lot of us could."

Clarkson's whole world changed after her high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Now legally single, The Voice judge continues to sprinkle in her personal feelings into her records.

"There's a lot of songs on there that aren't necessarily your, like, 'Let's play and get in a jolly mood' kind of vibe Christmas. Some are, 'Let's really feel all the feelings' Christmas songs," she describes. "I think that's why I named it When Christmas Comes Around because I feel like that's a really good title because when Christmas comes around, we are all in different places."

"It's very representative of all those different emotions that one might be feeling around Christmas time," she adds, noting, "but there's some happy stuff too. It's like happy and sad, it's kind of all in there. 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' is the single for the record and honestly I was very nervous about sending it to the label 'cause it's not a typical Christmas single, believe that."

Clarkson says that she feels like "a lot of things in life got canceled" these past two years, from hanging out with one's family and not being able to spend time with others to failed relationships.

"I think if you'd been in a relationship that didn't work out and you're used to these surroundings, you're used to this place, it was like, OK, it didn't work out. That doesn't mean it's all ruined. That doesn't mean everything's over," she expresses. "So I wrote this whole song just at my house and without a track or anything. Just wrote the melody and lyrics out and had this whole idea for 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' because…the song sounds happy but it's kind of a very funny lyric."

"It's a different Christmas album," she admits of the project. "It kind of feels more like an album you release normal, and then there's Christmas sprinkled on it. Anyway, I love it!"

When Christmas Comes Around will be released on Oct. 15. It features 15 songs and collaborations with Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. She also rocked four classic looks to promote the holiday project.

