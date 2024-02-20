Kelly Osbourne is really loving life as a mom.

The 39-year-old star recently spoke with ET at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala event in Nashville, opening up about the impact her 1-year-old son, Sidney, has had on her, sharing, "Mom life is the absolute best."

"There was no adjustment period for me because I love it all. The good, the bad, the ugly, I take it all. It's so much fun," added Osbourne, who welcomed Sidney in November 2022 with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot.

"It's given me a purpose in life like nothing ever has," Osbourne marveled. "Just getting to watch my little man grow and seeing him become a little person is just, like, it's gonna make me cry if I keep talking about it."

Watching her little guy grow and guiding him along his journey has been an adventure for Osbourne, and she reflected on some of the things she's learned about Sidney -- including his favorite foods.

"His favorite food is cheese. He loves all kinds of cheese and he'll sometimes eat so much cheese that he smells of cheese," she said with a laugh.

According to Osbourne, her son is starting to have a refined taste for gourmet food -- so she's leaving the cooking to her boyfriend.

"I leave the cooking to dad," she said. "He is a much better cook than I am. Much better."

Osbourne and Wilson began dating in 2022 -- the same year they welcomed their son -- but only recently made their red carpet debut as a couple when they stepped out together at this year's GRAMMY Awards earlier this month.

The TV personality and Slipknot band member have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight. However, the GRAMMYs were a special occasion for them as Wilson and the rest of his band were nominated for Best Metal Performance for "Hive Mind."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Amid her pregnancy last year, Osbourne sat down with ET and discussed what her new normal would look like in the early days of motherhood.

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey."

She also explained how she planned to split time between the U.S. and the U.K. with her little one.

"They're gonna be on the journey with us, as you know. I will be splitting my time, half the time in the U.K., half the time here, which is great since Sid’s half-English as well," she added. "He has all of his family over there, and my child will be able to have the same kind of life I did, just not on the road."

