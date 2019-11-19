Kelly Ripa may not be a bride-to-be anymore, but she certainly parties like one!

On Monday's Las Vegas-based episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest revealed that his co-host never got a bachelorette party before eloping with her husband, Mark Consuelos, back in 1996.

In order to rectify the situation, Live staffers treated Ripa, 49, to a Vegas night on the town during the morning show's stint in the city. The epic night made sure to follow "the five official rules of a typical Las Vegas bachelorette party," which includes cocktails, an erotic activity, a tasty bite, lots of dancing, and a surprise stripper.

After decking Ripa out in a pink bride sash and a white cowboy hat with a veil, the group headed off to the High Roller Ferris wheel, where they downed some drinks while enjoying the Vegas skyline. Next came Absinthe -- a provocative variety show -- which the group followed up with desserts at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Marquee Nightclub was the ending spot for the night, which left Ripa momentarily disappointed because she thought that she didn't get her surprise stripper. A stripper in a cop uniform changed that, though, when he showed up on the group's party bus and declared, "I heard we got a problem here and I'm the solution."

"You're welcome America, Canada. No actual strippers were hurt in the making of that piece," Ripa quipped after the video ended. "That's the stuff of nightmares right there."

While Ripa may have gone back to her single ways for one night, she is actually busy being a mom to the three children she and Consuelos share, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

With all of their children nearly out of the house, Ripa told ET in June what she's most looking forward to when she and Consuelos become empty nesters.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she said. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

