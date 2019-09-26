It’s a mother-daughter thing!

On Wednesday and Thursday, stars took to social media to celebrate the special ladies in their lives — their daughters.

A-listers like Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff, Gabrielle Union and more gushed over their girls in honor of the online holiday.

Aussie wildlife advocate Bindi Irwin took the time to celebrate her mom, Terri Irwin, praising her “guiding light” through the years.

Hilaria Baldwin, who recently announced she was expecting her fifth child with husband, Alec Baldwin, took the occasion to post a sweet photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacting to her pregnancy news. The little cutie was desperate to have a baby sister.

“I recorded this to send to Alec when I told Carmen I was pregnant,” Baldwin wrote. “Her reaction is so sweet that I wanted to share with you ps… I just learned it’s #nationaldaughterday… so happy day to my darling Carmencita.”

Here are some more sweet star-daughter moments:

