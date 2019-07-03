Kelly Ripa knows her husband, Mark Consuelos, is hotttt!

The 48-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fiery pic of her hubby shirtless in crystal clear waters. Needless to say, the snap received a lot of attention.

"An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation," Ripa wrote of the Riverdale star, also 48.

The post was well-received by most of Ripa's followers, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

"Thank you Kelly. 🔥" Rinna gushed, to which Ripa replied, "This ones for you babe 💋."

Westworld star Jonathan Tucker agreed, urging Ripa to share "MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE."

Of course, like most celebrity posts, the sexy pic wasn't exempt from some harsh comments. One user wrote, "He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out. should spend it with his wife and kids😢."

"He's on vacation WITH us. He's a multitasker," Ripa, who shares three kids -- Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16 -- with Consuelos responded.

ET caught up with the couple last month at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala in New York City, where they shared the advice they've given their children about paving their own path.

"I think especially with the programs that they're in, the peers they are going to school with, are people they are going to be working with, so [we've told them] make connections, cultivate those relationships," Consuelos said.

"I think what they have learned so far in their young lives is that you show up for people when they show up for you," Ripa added. "And you don't make a commitment and suddenly a better offer comes along [and you leave the other behind]."

Ripa also spoke about how she and Consuelos are teaching their kids to stand up for themselves, which she demonstrates when she claps back at trolls on social media.

"I counter-troll with love. I never really take it [seriously]," she admitted. "I sometimes wish people could hear my voice as I'm saying it out loud. You don't really have the proper context."

"I think I have the most clever trolls. I do," she added. "I think my trolls are amazingly clever and I will feed them. They deserve to be fed. We inspire each other. You can literally tell when I am sitting in the dentist office, if the subway is broken down, if there is a signal that has gone out, just by how many people I have clapped back towards, because if I am busy I don’t really read the comments."

Hear more in the video below.

