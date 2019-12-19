Lola Consuelos is showing off her pipes!

The 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself singing Labrinth's 2014 song "Jealous." The teen's soulful voice is on full display in the black-and-white video as she belts out the melancholy track.

Kelly, 49, was clearly proud of her daughter's talent, commenting, "You are gifted ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

Likewise, Lola's 48-year-old dad sang her praises in the form of a bunch of heart emojis.

Lola also got love from Andy Cohen, who declared that the video was "BEAUTIFUL!" and from her dad's Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, who wrote, "GIRL 😍"

Lola's impressive clip came shortly after the family shared their Christmas card. The festive, collage-style card featured multiple pics of the family, which also includes Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. The family looked sleek in the photos, with all the men sporting suits sans ties, Kelly rocking a black-and-white minidress, and Lola sporting a black dress with a high slit.

"Happy Holidays, from the Consuelos family!!!" Mark captioned the card.

"Dreams come true," Kelly commented in response.

Watch the video below for more on the famous family.

Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Rock Mini Dresses on the Red Carpet



