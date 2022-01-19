Kelly Rizzo fought back tears while remembering Bob Saget in her first TV interview since his untimely death.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger opened up to Hoda Kotb on the Today show and remembered the late comedian and actor as a man whose generosity, kindness and humor extended to everyone -- from those closest and dearest to him to complete strangers.

In a preview clip of the interview set to air Thursday morning on NBC, Rizzo recalled exactly who Saget was at the dinner table when there wasn't an audience.

"It was still the same," Rizzo said. "He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be."

"And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody," continued Rizzo as she started getting choked up. "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’"

In one of his final interviews, Saget opened up in a CBS Mornings interview about using humor to cope with grief.

"Humor is the only way my family survived," Saget said. "It is so healthy to laugh and I'm out there doing it, and I know it's healing for people."

Rizzo's interview comes just days after Rizzo penned a moving tribute to her husband. She posted a picture over the weekend on Instagram showing them cuddled up next to each other as they posed for a selfie. The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which Rizzo admitted she was trying to find perspective following the ordeal.

"My sweet husband," Rizzo wrote. "After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever."

Kelly Rizzo / Instagram

Saget died earlier this month in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed. He was 65. Following news of his death, Rizzo released a statement to ET saying she's "shattered" and 'in disbelief."

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said in a statement. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Saget and Rizzo met on social media in 2015 and dated for several years before tying the knot in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California. The Full House star had three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer -- from a previous marriage. Rizzo referenced them in her sweet tribute to Saget.

"And to his girls," Rizzo wrote. "I will love you all with all my heart, always."

