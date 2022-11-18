Like any music aficionado, Kelly Rowland has thoughts about the recently announced 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The "Coffee" singer shared her opinions on who made this year's list with ET at Thursday's premiere of her upcoming Paramount+ film, Fantasy Football.

While Rowland was happy for her close friend and former bandmate, Beyoncé, who earned nine total nods and tied with her husband, JAY-Z, as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, she shared her disappointment with the lack of nominations for Summer Walker's critically acclaimed album, Still Over It.

"I mean, it's very cool [but] I do wish that there was another young woman nominated as well," she shared with ET's Will Marfuggi. "Summer Walker put out a really good album and I’m like, where's her nomination? I mean, it's really great [and] I’m so happy for everybody that's nominated. I just want to make sure they're not missing out on some really key moments in R&B."

Rowland even expressed her confusion on her social media, posting an Instagram Story, saying, "Things that make you go Hmmm??? Why was @summerwalker's Album not nominated For a Grammy? It was damn GOOD!! PERIOD!!"

Walker's absence wasn't the only surprise to come from Tuesday's announcement.

After a majorly successful two-year run and last year's Best New Artist win, Megan Thee Stallion was shut out of this year's GRAMMYs, failing to secure a nomination in any category. The rap superstar released her sophomore album, Traumatize, this year, with successful lead singles, "Her" and "Plan B."

After having one of the highest-grossing international tours of the year, Bad Bunny only appeared in the Album of the Year category for his record-breaking album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which became the first-ever Spanish album to earn the major nomination. The announcement comes on the heels of the Puerto Rican superstar landing 10 nominations for the Latin GRAMMYS. Bad Bunny also earned a nom in the Best Música Urbana Album category.

But on a happier note, Viola Davis could soon be an EGOT winner thanks to her surprise nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her memoir, Finding Me. After previously winning an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder, an Oscar for Fences and two Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II, she's now officially on track for her first GRAMMY Award. If she were to win, she would follow recent EGOT winners John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

As for Rowland, her disappointment didn't overshadow her excitement for fans to see Fantasy Football, which features the actress starring alongside Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick and Rome Flynn.

Black-ish star Martin, who also serves as a producer on the film, stars as Callie, the daughter of an NFL running back (Hardwick) who's had a hard time on the field lately, causing his family to move several cities as he gets traded.

However, after an accident in a thunderstorm, Callie, an avid gamer, discovers something strange about her copy of Madden NFL 23 -- when playing with her dad's avatar onscreen, she can actually control him in real-life games! Using this power, she's able to help her dad stay on the field and, of course, cause some hijinks along the way.

"She's so incredibly talented and we had the best time on set," Rowland said of Martin, who plays her daughter in the film. "I think that a lot of you know the fun that we were having which was of course because of her [and] the tone she set. We just had a blast, we really did, and I'm really stoked to see it."

Fantasy Football streams exclusively on Paramount+ Nov. 25.

