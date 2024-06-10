News

Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Sweet Milestone With Chase Stokes: 'Lovin the Heck Outta You'

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Pack on PDA on CMT Music Awards Carpet
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are marking a dating milestone together.

On Sunday, Ballerini, 30, took to her Instagram Story to mark the milestone. Tagging her Outer Banks beau, 31, Ballerini shared a sweet picture of the two embracing on a boat at sunset.

"year and a half lovin the heck outta you," the country singer penned alongside a white heart.

Chase Stokes reposts Kelsea Ballerini's Instagram Story celebrating a year and a half of dating. - Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

The couple has showcased their love since the beginning. The two celebrated their first anniversary in January, made their first-ever Met Gala red carpet appearance together in May, and have shared many heartfelt moments, such as handwritten love letters, along the way.

Stokes reposted the story of the new coach of season 27's The Voice, writing "my human," with a red heart. On Monday, he posted an Instagram carousel that was just as sweet.

"my woman, dogs & family❤️," he captioned the post.

The carousel included several pictures of Ballerini and Stokes. The cover photo was of the lovebirds holding hands while walking on the beach. The second photo was the same sweet sunset picture Ballerini posted.

In the comments, fans speculated that the beach photos were taken on set while Stokes was filming season 4 of Outer Banks.

No matter where the duo are, they certainly look good together.

