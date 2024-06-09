Season 27 of The Voice will feature some new faces and some returning stars -- among them is former mentor and first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini, 30, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith backstage at Nissan Stadium on day 2 of this year's CMA Fest, and she opened up about getting the chance to sit in one of the show's iconic red spinning chairs as a coach on the forthcoming season.

"Oh my god! OK, you know me, you've known me for years, it's so hard for me to keep secrets! And we've known this for months," Ballerini shared with ET. "People are like, 'Why aren't you touring?' I'm like, 'Ahh, I have jobs?' I don't know!' So yeah, to finally have that out there [is great]."

Kelsea Ballerini sitting in as a judge on Season 20 of 'The Voice.' - Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though this will be her first season as an official full-time coach, Ballerini has plenty of Voice experience.

She hosted the since-discontinued "Comeback Stage" in season 15, served as Kelly Clarkson's celebrity mentor in season 16, and filled in for Clarkson during the talk show host's brief absence during season 20.

But now, it's her turn to run her own team and she's counting the days until the new season kicks off production.

"My first film day is July 15th, so send me good luck and the good vibes!" Ballerini exclaimed.

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Joining Ballerini on season 27 will be OG Voice coach Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman -- who departed the NBC singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons -- will be back, alongside Michael Bublé and John Legend.

Before Levine's return in Season 27, however, Gwen Stefani is making her Voice comeback in season 26, joining Bublé in what will be his premiere season, as well as Reba McEntire and another first-time coach: Snoop Dogg.

Season 26 of The Voice is set to kick off in fall 2024, while Season 27 is slated to air in spring 2025.

Meanwhile, CMA Fest -- hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde -- airs June 25 on ABC.

