Read Chase Stokes' Love Note for Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes proves he has a way with words in a love letter to Kelsea Ballerini.

On Monday, Ballerini, 30, posted a 10-picture Instagram carousel. The fourth picture featured a love note written by her boyfriend, Stokes, 31.

"Hi Honey," the handwritten letter began. "I hope your travels were good. I'm really glad the night and performance went well. You sounded incredible. I'm really really f**king proud of you."

The Outer Banks star is seemingly referencing the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, where Ballerini performed an epic mashup with Noah Kahan. Ballerini was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, but Lainey Wilson took the win.

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini perform at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16. - Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

"Thanks again for committing to being here," the note continued, sitting next to flowers, chocolates and a bottle of wine. "I hope you know it's not overlooked or underappreciated. Here's a little bottle of your favorite (Whole Foods edition) of wine to settle in with till I get back."

"I love you," Stokes concluded. "I can't wait to see you."

This isn't the first time Stokes has managed to keep the romance alive from a distance. For Valentine's Day, the two couldn't spend the holiday together due to work obligations so Stokes wrote his girlfriend a sweet note.

"Hi Honey, I'm really sorry we couldn't be together this Valentine's Day, but even when we are 4,837 miles away…I still wanted this day to feel special. I love you my forever valentine," Stokes' note read.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in January.

"a whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs. 🤍," Ballerini wrote on Instagram.

"One year of lovin you ❤️ p.s. told ya I wouldn't embarrass you 🥰," Stokes shared in a separate post.

In May, the duo made their first-ever Met Gala red carpet appearance together.

In April, Stokes was a supportive boyfriend to Ballerini at the 2024 CMT Awards.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini share a kiss on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Getty

"I'm just doing my best," Stokes humbly shared to ET backstage that night about his efforts to support his ladylove.

RELATED CONTENT: