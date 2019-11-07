Shopping

Kendall Jenner's Stunning Tulle Runway Dress Is Available at This Affordable Store

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Having Giambattista Valli in your closet can now be a reality. 

The Italian designer's highly anticipated collection for H&M finally dropped in its entirety on Thursday, following a pre-drop in May that instantly sold out. 

With prices ranging from $18 to $549, the dreamy line includes accessories, shoes, tees, hoodies, blouses, bottoms, outerwear and jaw-dropping, couture-inspired dresses as seen on the runway during the October fashion show. 

Remember the gorgeous, voluminous tulle confections Kendall Jenner strutted down the catwalk in? Both the red gown and the blush pink mini are available, at $549 and $399, respectively. 

If you're not willing to shell out a few hundred per piece (Valli's creations usually cost thousands, just saying), the collection also offers under-$150 items, like a $99 one-shoulder floral frock, $129 leather mini skirt and $60 rhinestone statement earrings. 

We suggest you act fast as we're expecting the collection to sell out quick. To save time, shop ET Style's edit of the top must-have pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M range, ahead. 

Long Tulle Dress
Long Tulle Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M Long Tulle Dress
H&M
Long Tulle Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Short Tulle Dress
Short Tulle Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M Short Tulle Dress
H&M
Short Tulle Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M

One-Shoulder Dress
One-Shoulder Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M One-Shoulder Dress
H&M
One-Shoulder Dress
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Blazer With Embroidery
Blazer With Embroidery
Giambattista Valli x H&M Blazer With Embroidery
H&M
Blazer With Embroidery
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Sweatshirt With Rhinestones
Sweatshirt With Rhinestones
Giambattista Valli x H&M Sweatshirt With Rhinestones
H&M
Sweatshirt With Rhinestones
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Short Leather Skirt
Short Leather Skirt
Giambattista Valli x H&M Short Leather Skirt
H&M
Short Leather Skirt
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Lace Boots
Lace Boots
Giambattista Valli x H&M Lace Boots
H&M
Lace Boots
Giambattista Valli x H&M

Earrings With Rhinestones
Earrings With Rhinestones
Giambattista Valli x H&M Earrings With Rhinestones
H&M
Earrings With Rhinestones
Giambattista Valli x H&M

