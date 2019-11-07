Having Giambattista Valli in your closet can now be a reality.

The Italian designer's highly anticipated collection for H&M finally dropped in its entirety on Thursday, following a pre-drop in May that instantly sold out.

With prices ranging from $18 to $549, the dreamy line includes accessories, shoes, tees, hoodies, blouses, bottoms, outerwear and jaw-dropping, couture-inspired dresses as seen on the runway during the October fashion show.

Remember the gorgeous, voluminous tulle confections Kendall Jenner strutted down the catwalk in? Both the red gown and the blush pink mini are available, at $549 and $399, respectively.

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

If you're not willing to shell out a few hundred per piece (Valli's creations usually cost thousands, just saying), the collection also offers under-$150 items, like a $99 one-shoulder floral frock, $129 leather mini skirt and $60 rhinestone statement earrings.

We suggest you act fast as we're expecting the collection to sell out quick. To save time, shop ET Style's edit of the top must-have pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M range, ahead.

Long Tulle Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Long Tulle Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M $549 at H&M

Short Tulle Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Short Tulle Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M $399 at H&M

One-Shoulder Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M One-Shoulder Dress Giambattista Valli x H&M $99 at H&M

Blazer With Embroidery Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Blazer With Embroidery Giambattista Valli x H&M $199 at H&M

Sweatshirt With Rhinestones Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Sweatshirt With Rhinestones Giambattista Valli x H&M $99 at H&M

Short Leather Skirt Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Short Leather Skirt Giambattista Valli x H&M $129 at H&M

Lace Boots Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Lace Boots Giambattista Valli x H&M $299 at H&M

Earrings With Rhinestones Giambattista Valli x H&M H&M Earrings With Rhinestones Giambattista Valli x H&M $60 at H&M

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

