Shopping

Kendra Scott Sale: Take 25% Off Select Fine Jewelry

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kendra scott
Courtesy of Kendra Scott

A rare treat from a top lifestyle brand: Take 25% off select fine jewelry styles at Kendra Scott's online shop.

The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's.

Below, our favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry that are on sale right now.

Kai Rose Gold Hoop Earrings In Navy Blue Acetate
Kendra Scott
Kai Rose Gold Hoop Earrings In Navy Blue Acetate
Kendra Scott
Kai Rose Gold Hoop Earrings In Navy Blue Acetate
Kendra Scott

These show-stopping blue earrings are clearly fashion-forward and surprisingly lightweight. They are also available in peach and iridescent.

REGULARLY $98

Reggie Rose Gold Cocktail Ring In Lavender Kyocera Opal
Kendra Scott
Reggie Rose Gold Cocktail Ring In Lavender Kyocera Opal
Kendra Scott
Reggie Rose Gold Cocktail Ring In Lavender Kyocera Opal
Kendra Scott

Rose gold and lavender kyocera opal unite to form a timeless cocktail ring you'll be able to wear for years to come.

REGULARLY $78

Eva Silver Long Pendant Necklace In African Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Eva Silver Long Pendant Necklace In African Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Eva Silver Long Pendant Necklace In African Turquoise
Kendra Scott

This statement necklace, which features beaded tassels and an oval African turquoise stone, will be a covetable addition to your jewelry collection.

REGULARLY $135

Metal Crystal Ring Holder In Rose Gold
Kendra Scott
Metal Crystal Ring Holder In Rose Gold
Kendra Scott
Metal Crystal Ring Holder In Rose Gold
Kendra Scott

Where to store all of those rings you love? A true lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott's home decor is just as stunning as the fine jewelry it's known for.

REGULARLY $125

Stan Gold Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Black Opaque Glass
Kendra Scott
Stan Gold Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Black Opaque Glass
Kendra Scott
Stan Gold Adjustable Chain Bracelet in Black Opaque Glass
Kendra Scott

A gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down -- and easily adjusted thanks to the slider.

REGULARLY $60

Hilty Gold Hoop Earrings in Pearl
Kendra Scott
Hilty Gold Hoop Earrings In Pearl
Kendra Scott
Hilty Gold Hoop Earrings in Pearl
Kendra Scott

Take your hoop earrings to the next level with dangling pearl accents.

REGULARLY $110

Macrame Dee Gold Pendant Necklace In Nude Abalone
Kendra Scott
Macrame Dee Gold Pendant Necklace In Nude Abalone
Kendra Scott
Macrame Dee Gold Pendant Necklace In Nude Abalone
Kendra Scott

This teardrop pendant necklace is intricate, feminine and truly one-of-a-kind.

REGULARLY $58

Filigree Tray In Bright Brass
Kendra Scott
Filigree Tray In Bright Brass
Kendra Scott
Filigree Tray In Bright Brass
Kendra Scott

Display your beauty products, knickknacks, candles and other goodies on this beautiful brass-plated tray.

REGULARLY $225

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles

Take Up to 60% Off J.Crew Dresses, Denim and More

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: Discounts on Lipstick, Liquid Liner, Eyeshadow Palettes and More

Discounts on Coats, Tees, Leggings and More at Revolve