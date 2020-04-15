Kendra Scott Sale: Take 25% Off Select Fine Jewelry
A rare treat from a top lifestyle brand: Take 25% off select fine jewelry styles at Kendra Scott's online shop.
The Austin-based company is known for designing earrings, necklaces, rings and home goods that range from dainty to high impact. Famous fans include Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.
Entrepreneur Kendra Scott started her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002; her jewelry is now sold in stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's.
Below, our favorite pieces of Kendra Scott jewelry that are on sale right now.
These show-stopping blue earrings are clearly fashion-forward and surprisingly lightweight. They are also available in peach and iridescent.
Rose gold and lavender kyocera opal unite to form a timeless cocktail ring you'll be able to wear for years to come.
This statement necklace, which features beaded tassels and an oval African turquoise stone, will be a covetable addition to your jewelry collection.
Where to store all of those rings you love? A true lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott's home decor is just as stunning as the fine jewelry it's known for.
A gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down -- and easily adjusted thanks to the slider.
Take your hoop earrings to the next level with dangling pearl accents.
This teardrop pendant necklace is intricate, feminine and truly one-of-a-kind.
Display your beauty products, knickknacks, candles and other goodies on this beautiful brass-plated tray.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
