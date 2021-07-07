Kendra Wilkinson is returning to TV! The reality star and model will be exploring her passion for real estate in the new docuseries Kendra Sells Hollywood.

After her turn on The Girls Next Door and Kendra On Top, Wilkinson's net big TV adventure will see the former Playboy Mansion resident trying her hand at selling other top-tier abodes in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of Los Angeles real estate.

Wilkinson, 36, recently joined the high-profile firm Douglas Elliman, and Discovery+ tagged along for Wilkinson's new career journey.

The six-part docuseries follows her experiences with being a real estate agent in Los Angeles, and the impact it has on her life and her future.

In their announcement for the series, the network explained that Wilkinson "relies on her signature humor and fierce determination to learn the ropes and land her first sale," as she comes into the job with no real prior experience, and "is ready to take Tinseltown by storm and prove that she has the hustle to make it in real estate."

"I’ve been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans," the star shared in a press release for the show. "Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This ‘girl next door’ is ready to compete with the big guns!"

Wilkinson revealed to fans in June 2020 that she passed her California real estate exam "on the first try," in a celebratory Instagram post, that his since been deleted.

Kendra Sells Hollywood will be available to stream on Discovery+ in fall 2021.

