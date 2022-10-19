Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil.
"I’m really proud of him, I think he's doing amazing work," Washington said of Asomugha. "I'm really excited for his film, The Good Nurse."
Based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber, The Good Nurse follows an overburdened ICU nurse who leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light. Asomugha stars alongside Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, the nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, the mysterious new nurse who starts at her unit and later becomes the prime suspect after a string of patient deaths.
"It's really exciting to both have really important films at Netflix right now, we feel really blessed," Washington added.
Washington shares 8-year-old daughter Isabelle and 6-year-old son Caleb with Asomugha, and the couple will soon celebrate their 10-year anniversary next June. When it comes to their plans, Washington revealed that the duo like to keep it simple and "kick on the Netflix."
"To keep it real we kick on the Netflix whether it's [just us] or with the whole family," she admitted.
Luckily for them, there's plenty to watch on the streamer, especially now that The School for Good and Evil premiered on Wednesday.
Washington shares the screen with some formidable forces, co-starring alongside Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Laurence Fishburne and more.
The 45-year-old actress plays Prof. Clarissa Dovey, the dean of the School for Good, a role she's more familiar with than most people would know.
"My mom was a Professor of Education so she taught teachers to be teachers," the actress shared. "And before I made a living as an actor, I actually was a substitute teacher and I used to teach yoga. I love teaching so this character was kind of a way for me to live out my dreams, my alternate dreams."
Admittedly, Washington's costumes as Dovey are a fair bit different than what she wore as a substitute teacher in real life. The actress credited her years wearing heels as Scandal's Olivia Pope for helping her with the "big gowns and the shoes."
"Thank God I had seven seasons of training me to walk in the shoes so that I could add the corset, the petticoats, the seven layers, the big fan thing and the crown and the jewelry, and still walk," she noted. "So I'm grateful to Olivia Pope for teaching me how to basically wear anything!"
The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix.
