Kerry Washington Stuns in Revealing Look at 2020 Golden Globes

Kerry Washington made a statement at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The 42-year-old actress rocked the red carpet at the annual award show on Sunday, wowing in a satin black skirt with a thigh-high slit, a black jacket, and no shirt.

In the place of a top, Washington opted for body jewelry that she wore over her chest and waist. The former Scandal star finished her look with a sleek bob and a striking red lip.

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Washington, she described her Altuzarra look as "a half dress with a jacket kind of a thing" that she was "really excited about."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When asked if she thinks her look will break the internet, Washington quipped that that speculation is "an honor I guess," though she was more focused on the award show itself.

"I'm excited to be here tonight. I'm presenting. I'm thrilled to be in the room when my dear friend Reese Witherspoon is nominated for so many awards. We have a project that comes out in March, Little Fires Everywhere," she told ET.

The actress also spoke about her recent collaborations.

"What I love most, truly is partnering with people I adore," she said. "When I did American Son I got to work with Kenny Leon as a director and working with Reese on this, partnering with people I admire and adore."

"I have a project in development with Sterling K Brown," she added. "I've been able to work with people I admire and that's everything."

Another collab she's looking forward to is with Ryan Murphy, who's directing the Netflix adaptation of The Prom, which originated as a Broadway musical.

"I am finally getting to work with Ryan Murphy who I adore and we're doing this really important project called The Prom, which is super fun," she said. "It was a musical on Broadway last year -- [an] award winning, thrilling musical -- and I kind of play a complex character. There's a little bit of a dark side to her so I'm kind of into it."

Watch the video below for more on Washington.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kerry Washington Calls Working on Shondaland Crossover with Viola Davis 'A Dream' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Debuts Fiery Teaser of Stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Reveals Her 'Descendants'-Themed Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Kerry Washington Reflects on Motherhood and How 'Vulnerable' It Made Her in 'American Son' Role (Exclusive)

Related Gallery