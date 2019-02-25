Beauty

Kerry Washington's New Pixie Cut Has Us Convinced to Go Short for Spring

By Desiree Murphy‍
Kerry Washington pixie cut
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

If you're looking for a new hairstyle for spring, let Kerry Washington be your inspiration.

The 42-year-old actress was one of many celebrities who made their way into Vanity Fair's star-studded bash in Los Angeles Sunday night, turning heads in ensembles that were equally as memorable as those we saw on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the night.

Washington wore a beautiful knitted strapless haute couture dress by Schiaparelli, which she paired with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, Tiffany and Co. and Ofira. 

Kerry Washington at post Oscars party
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

While the dress undoubtedly turned heads, her new pixie cut is what really grabbed our attention. The former Scandal star is no stranger to shorter hairstyles, but this look proves it's totally OK to take the plunge and trust your stylist and those scissors. Not only is this 'do perfect for spring, but it's so easy to maintain and will save you plenty of time in the morning.

Kerry Washington at post-Oscars party
George Pimentel/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew explained via Instagram that she knew right when she saw what Washington would be wearing that she wanted to give her beauty look a "modern Hollywood glam vibe."

"I envisioned an #AudreyHepburn moment!" she gushed. "I decided the hair should be short in a smooth cut but still a little messy and undone for that sultry touch."

From the moment I saw @kerrywashington’s @schiaparelli couture dress, I got a modern Hollywood glam vibe. It also had a 1950’s feel to me. I envisioned an #AudreyHepburn moment! 💃🏽 I decided the hair should be short in a smooth cut but still a little messy and undone for that sultry touch. . How To Steal The Look: . I shampooed and conditioned her hair to thoroughly cleanse it. Then I prepped Kerry’s damp hair by using @matrix KMV Velvetizer. (A best kept secret! 🤫) I put a nickel size of the leave in product in the palm of my hand and worked it all throughout her hair to protect it from the heat before blowing it out. 🌬Before I used a mini flat iron to smooth out her hair, I added another dime size of @matrix KMV to give it a sleek and shiny look. ✨ To finish off her hair, I sprayed the @matrix #StyleLink Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray four inches away from the root. It’s a finishing hold that adds texture and volume with a effortless look. It held her hair in place perfectly so it would stay throughout the night but not look too stiff! And ta-da! The perfect look. 💁🏽‍♀️ . Products I used (swipe up links in my highlights under “Oscars”!) . @matrix Keep Me Vivid @matrix #StyleLink Texture Builder . #matrix #matrixpartner #stylelink #kmvvelvetizer #oscars2019 #kerrywashington #oscars #academyawards

Sturdivant-Drew then explained the step-by-step process of copying Washington's look exactly. First, start by shampooing and conditioning the hair to thoroughly cleanse it, then prep the damp hair by using a nickel-sized amount of KMV Velvetizer by Matrix, working it all throughout the tresses. Next, smooth out the hair using a mini flat iron and apply Matrix's Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray approximately four inches away from the roots for all-day, all-night texture and volume.

