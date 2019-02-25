If you're looking for a new hairstyle for spring, let Kerry Washington be your inspiration.

The 42-year-old actress was one of many celebrities who made their way into Vanity Fair's star-studded bash in Los Angeles Sunday night, turning heads in ensembles that were equally as memorable as those we saw on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the night.

Washington wore a beautiful knitted strapless haute couture dress by Schiaparelli, which she paired with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, Tiffany and Co. and Ofira.

While the dress undoubtedly turned heads, her new pixie cut is what really grabbed our attention. The former Scandal star is no stranger to shorter hairstyles, but this look proves it's totally OK to take the plunge and trust your stylist and those scissors. Not only is this 'do perfect for spring, but it's so easy to maintain and will save you plenty of time in the morning.

Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew explained via Instagram that she knew right when she saw what Washington would be wearing that she wanted to give her beauty look a "modern Hollywood glam vibe."

"I envisioned an #AudreyHepburn moment!" she gushed. "I decided the hair should be short in a smooth cut but still a little messy and undone for that sultry touch."

Sturdivant-Drew then explained the step-by-step process of copying Washington's look exactly. First, start by shampooing and conditioning the hair to thoroughly cleanse it, then prep the damp hair by using a nickel-sized amount of KMV Velvetizer by Matrix, working it all throughout the tresses. Next, smooth out the hair using a mini flat iron and apply Matrix's Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray approximately four inches away from the roots for all-day, all-night texture and volume.

