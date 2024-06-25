Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, are set to light up the silver screen together for the first time in nearly 20 years.

On Monday night, the celeb couple walked the carpet at the star-studded MaXXXine premiere, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where they were joined by their two kids -- Travis Bacon, 35, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

Speaking with ET's Ash Crossan, Bacon shared his excitement about the film and reflected on working with his wife for the first time in two decades.

"That's the way we roll. We're a wholesome family that likes to come out for horror movies," he said with a smile.

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their kids - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The actor couldn't help but gush about Sedgwick, who dazzled in a stunning black dress at the event. "Yes, killer. I know, I know, I know. She's, uh, look, what can I say? She looks better and better," Bacon said, clearly proud and enamored with his wife of over 35 years.

The premiere also gave Bacon an opportunity to discuss his and Sedgwick's upcoming project, a romantic comedy. Despite not having a finalized title yet, Bacon expressed his joy at collaborating with Sedgwick again.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon - Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"Yeah, we did a movie. We're still dialing in on what the movie is going to be called, but yeah, we did. It was really fun. We got to act together; it was really a romantic comedy, and that's pretty fun," he shared.

The longtime couple, who met on the set of 1988's Lemon Sky and collaborated again for 2004's Cavedweller and The Woodsman, are reuniting as co-stars in the upcoming film.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

As for MaXXXine, Bacon praised his co-star Mia Goth's dedication and talent. "She is so, so focused. She's so concentrated. She really stays in it," he said, noting the intensity and commitment Goth brings to her roles.

"I've worked with people that can really turn it off and turn it on like a tap, and that's fine because what really matters is what's on the screen, but Mia tends to really stay in it and, you know what, for both of those performances from Pearl and X, I meanm I was just knocked out by her. So to get in the ring and, you know, knock the ball back and forth was a lot of fun," Bacon said.

Monday's premiere comes just a few days after Bacon walked the carpet solo at the premiere of his other film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Kevin Bacon at the 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' premiere on June 20 - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bacon spoke with ET at the event, and reflected on how this year marked the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough film, Footloose -- and how it is also the anniversary of the last time he went to the Oscars.

"It was crazy. I was thinking about it -- I have never been to the Oscars since 1984," he shared, adding of that season of his life, "I was like the 'It Boy' of the year."

At the time, Bacon attended the Oscars not only as an invited guest but as a presenter, handing out the award for Best Sound Effects Editing to Jay Boekelheide for The Right Stuff. He presented alongside Daryl Hannah, who had a hit of her own that year in Splash with Tom Hanks.

Kevin Bacon at the 1984 Academy Awards - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Interestingly, this year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original Beverly Hills Cop -- a franchise Bacon is now a part of.

"I loved the movie when it came out, you know, I don't remember exactly where I saw it -- it was probably, I'm sure that I paid money for it, it was a big deal," he said of seeing the December 1984 release for the first time. "I sat there with strangers in the dark and my popcorn."

Additionally, Bacon's new film, MaXXXine -- in which he plays a private investigator named John Labat -- is set in the mid '80s, during the height of the Nightstalker's panic.

MaXXXine -- a sequel to director Ti West's acclaimed horror films X and Pearl -- hits theaters July 5, while Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will debut July 3 on Netflix.

