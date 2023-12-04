Kevin Bacon is teasing how he plans to commemorate the anniversary of his iconic film, Footloose, which turns 40 in February.

Talking with ET from the red carpet premiere of his new Netflix film, Leave the World Behind, Bacon, 65, hinted at the potential for a special celebration of the film that made him a household name.

"Stay tuned, stay tuned," the actor joked, playing coy with ET's Rachel Smith.

Without divulging any details, Bacon acknowledged the importance of the film -- which also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Lori Singer, John Lithgow and Dianne Wiest -- and thanked the movie for its impact on generations of fans.

"40 years. That’s one of those movies. It did change my life," Bacon said. "To say nothing else would not be true. I was working and I knew I’d be an actor for the long haul, but I thought a character actor -- which I am -- but this took over people’s psyche for that moment and my life switched."

Despite being four decades since the film's debut, Bacon says Footloose, to this day, remains the movie that people will approach him over.

"I’ve done a lot of work since then but that’s what people come up and talk to me about," he told ET.

In early November, the Hollywood icon celebrated the end of the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike with a special dance inspired by the 1984 film.

"Strike over!" he posted as the caption.

In the video, Bacon cuts loose and kicks his heels as "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins plays over the clip, which attracted hundreds of comments from fans and Bacon's famous friends.

"It pleases me to no end that you embrace and provide so joyfully what brings the rest of us such happiness. Thank you for this, and all you do, Mr. Bacon," wrote Nathan Fillion.

"Oh. My. Yessssssssssss," responded Julianne Hough, who starred in the 2011 remake of Footloose.

"This is amazing!!!!!" wrote Ethan Hawke, who also stars in Leave the World Behind.

The Netflix film is also a reunion for Bacon and Julia Roberts, who starred alongside each other in Flatliners. While the pair didn't have many scenes together in the new movie, according to Bacon, it was still a great reunion.

"Seeing her on set, we said 'Hi, how are you, how are the family?' It was nice," Bacon shared.

As for what prompted him to take on the role in Leave the World Behind, he said it was the "sense of unease" that drew him to the project.

"I love scary movies and thrillers. When I saw the movie and I read the script -- seeing it as an edge-of-seat type movie," Bacon said.

Leave the World Behind premieres on Netflix on Dec. 8.

