Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is more than a continuation of one of Marvel's most-loved superhero stories, but a tribute to the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego over the weekend, where he shared how the second film serves as an homage to the late actor and the impact he's had on the world.

"He is," Feige said when Cohen noted that Boseman's spirit seems to be pulsing through the cast of the Black Panther sequel, particularly the film's director, Ryan Coogler. "And Ryan Coogler had some beautiful words at the top of the panel about feeling Chad on his shoulder still. The last time we were all together on that stage, Chad was with us, and it was beautiful."

Feige shared that it's important that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever not only brings the same joy to audiences as the original film did but also touches on the legacy Boseman left behind, after his unexpected death in August 2020, following a private battle with cancer.

He continued, "It's a very important thing that Wakanda Forever not only brings the same level of joy and inspiration that the first Black Panther film did, but it also is a tribute to what he did, and what Chad brought not to just to us, but to the world."

On Saturday, fans were treated with the first official look at the film -- slated to hit theaters Nov. 11 -- where Feige appeared in person at Hall H alongside Coogler, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

"It's been 5 years since I was here," Coogler said as he took the stage, remembering previous events with Boseman, to massive applause from the crowd. "Standing with you here right now... I can feel his hand on me now."

"Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his pride and culture and his impact on the industry will be felt forever," he continued.

Written and directed by Coogler, the sequel, starring Nyong'o Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, and more, will "continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

The cast then took the stage, with an impressive musical introduction and emotions running high. "We're ready to invite you back to Wakanda," Nyong'o shared with the crowd.

Wright said returning for the sequel "felt like coming home," while Duke called it a "labor of love... I'm filled with so much gratitude to be here."

"I'm just so excited for you guys to see what we filmed," Kasumba agreed.

The panel also introduced Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the Submariner and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.

As previously stated by Marvel Studios, Boseman’s character was not recast with a different actor following his death. However, the trailer revealed that someone will assume the mantle of the superhero’s responsibilities -- donning a new Black Panther suit.

See below for more of Entertainment Tonight’s ongoing coverage of Comic-Con 2022, including the daily schedule and biggest highlights of the weekend.

