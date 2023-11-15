Let the Thanksgiving festivities begin. ET host Kevin Frazier will join E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight to anchor the 97th Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City on Nov. 23.

The Emmy-award winning hosts will join forces for the holiday event broadcast on CBS and available to stream live on Paramount+.

In addition to her hosting duties, Knight will also make her "Broadway debut" during the event, performing with the cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart. Currently in its 27th year, Chicago is the longest-running musical now playing on Broadway. The parade will also feature special performances from the casts of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Disney's Aladdin, now celebrating 10 years on Broadway.

Frazier and Knight also paired up for the holiday affair last year, when Broadway star Lea Michele made waves with her performance from Funny Girl.

"Frazier and Knight will anchor CBS’ coverage of the parade from a site along the parade route in New York City," the release reads. "The beloved parade is famous for its gigantic balloons of cartoon character favorites, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country."

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for CBS’ coverage of the parade. Weiss will also direct.

For a look back at last year's parade, check out the video below.

