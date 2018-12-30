Kevin Hart knows there's a whole team of people behind his success -- so he recently said thank you the best way he knows how.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the epic gift he gave his crew to celebrate the conclusion of his Irresponsible Tour: a slew of classic muscle cars.

"So the tour is over, and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them. They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools," Hart happily revealed, before panning over to reveal eight incredible vehicles -- and their excited new owners.

"I mean it when I say I love my team, I would not be where I am or who I am today if it wasn't for my team. We're celebrating, and I love the fact that they're gone. They're blown away, and for me, that's all I needed, nothing else," he continued.

Hart continued the fun on Sunday, revealing that he and his buddies had started a car club.

"Yup...We are officially getting a old...Me & my guys started a car club 😂😂😂😂 We are the “Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club”....we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips....Old man fun 😂😂😂 We drink coffee and talk cars on sundays #PlasticCupBoyCarClub #SundayFunday ....We are missing @naimlynn & @kevinkwan327 from this photo & we had to crop our good friend @thedavidaarnold out of the pic. We love u tho Dave 😂😂😂," he captioned a series of new photos.

Hart is clearly focusing on the positive after recently stepping down as host of the 2019 Oscars. The Get Hard star relinquished the gig just days after announcing he had won it, when Twitter users resurfaced old Tweets of Hart's in which he made homophobic comments.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's," he tweeted at the time. "This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

"I'm sorry that I hurt people," Hart continued. "I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

A source close to the comedian meanwhile told ET that he feels "disappointed" and "hurt" that he won't be hosting the Oscars, but he will move forward from this and ultimately be "good."

