Kevin Jonas is celebrating a major milestone!

On Thursday, the 32-year-old musician took to Instagram to share never-before-seen pics of his 2009 wedding to Danielle Jonas in honor of their 10th anniversary. In the shots, the couple is seen walking down the aisle and cuddling up at the reception as they celebrate their nuptials.

"It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married. As you can tell today, that is not the case here," Kevin began his lengthy caption. "I remember the date we met may 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th."

"I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life," he added. "I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life."

The Jonas Brothers member continued by reflecting on his "amazing" experiences with Danielle, with whom he shares two daughters, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 3.

"I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together!" he wrote. "You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day."

"So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next," Kevin concluded. "I love you to the moon and back."

Meanwhile, Danielle shared well wishes from others on her Instagram Story to celebrate the big day.

The couple's posts came just two months after Kevin celebrated his love for Danielle by getting a new tattoo featuring a delicate outline of a woman in a ballgown.

To explain his tattoo choice, Kevin also shared a pic of Danielle from his band's music video for their comeback single, "Sucker," which she co-starred in along with Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Joe Jonas' bride, Sophie Turner. In the pic, Danielle looks chic and cool, rocking a tulle-adorned pink ballgown as she walks dogs.

"Brand new addition to the fam," Kevin wrote at the time. "So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!"

